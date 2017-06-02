Craig Kimbrel Named AL Reliever Of The Month After Dominant May For Red Sox

Share this:

Tweet







Craig Kimbrel has been scary good, and the Boston Red Sox closer was recognized for his dominance Friday when Major League Baseball named him the American League Reliever of the Month for May.

Kimbrel allowed just one hit and one walk in 12 appearances spanning 12 2/3 innings in May. The hard-throwing right-hander earned a win, struck out 25 and recorded seven saves in as many opportunities.

The Red Sox celebrated the honor accordingly on Twitter.

What do you call a man with 7 saves & a 0.00 ERA in May? You call him @kimbrel46, AL Reliever of the Month! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RoDoOmTbu5 — #VoteRedSox (@RedSox) June 2, 2017

Opponents are 0 for their last 30 against @kimbrel46. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dOC4Qhhzju — #VoteRedSox (@RedSox) June 2, 2017

Nothing like a save situation in the 9th! Congrats to the AL Reliever of the Month! pic.twitter.com/mH1xukqC0y — #VoteRedSox (@RedSox) June 2, 2017

Kimbrel's May:

7 SV

0.00 ERA

0.16 WHIP

25 SO pic.twitter.com/cUkI20TO8H — #VoteRedSox (@RedSox) June 2, 2017

It’s been a remarkable season for Kimbrel, whom the Red Sox acquired from the San Diego Padres before the 2016 campaign. He enters Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards with a 2-0 record, 15 saves, a 0.75 ERA, a 0.38 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 24 innings (16.9 K/9). Right-handed hitters are 0-for-45 with 25 strikeouts against Kimbrel this season.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images