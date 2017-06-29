Dale Earnhardt Celebrates Classic Daytona Wins With Throwback Video

Share this:

Dale Earnhardt Jr. plans to post throwback videos throughout the remainder of the season, but he might have already posted the best one we’ll get.

Ahead of his final appearance at Daytona International Speedway, Earnhardt tweeted a video Wednesday of his two best races at the famous track: the 2001 Pepsi 400 and the 2004 Daytona 500, both of which he won. Both victories were extremely emotional for Earnhardt.

His win in the 400 came in the first race at Daytona since his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., died at the track earlier in the season, and his triumph in 2004 Daytona 500 came on the sixth anniversary of his dad’s only 500 victory.

Relieve these classic moments in the video below:

My best race at @DISupdates? Gotta be one of these two, no? Both still make me nervous watching. #Appreci88ion pic.twitter.com/qsuXKsZJ95 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 28, 2017

Both of these races are absolute classics, but the 2001 Pepsi 400 has to be Earnhardt’s finest moment at Daytona.

This is a pretty good start to the JR Nation APPRECI88ION Tour, which will include Earnhardt sharing weekly videos of his favorite moments from each track on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Personally, though, we just wonder what he’s going to post for his nemesis tracks, such as New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

