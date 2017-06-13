Dale Earnhardt Jr. Ensured Beer Was Flowing At Ryan Blaney’s Victory Bash

As long as Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s in the house, a party never will run out beer.
And if they didn’t know that before, everyone who went to Ryan Blaney’s victory party Sunday sure knows now.
Blaney, who was celebrating his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory,” pulled himself together Monday morning and took to Instagram to share some of the soiree’s details, including Earnhardt’s key contributions.
“Dale’s a damn good friend, man,” Blaney said in an Instagram Live video Monday morning, via NASCAR. “He dropped off four coolers of beer. Four damn coolers. That was really special.”
To be perfectly honest, we’re surprised four coolers was enough for all the people in attendance.
Earnhardt seems to be the perfect beer guy for a party. He’s probably the last person you’d want to task with bringing food, though.
Thumbnail photo via Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP