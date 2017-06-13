Dale Earnhardt Jr. Ensured Beer Was Flowing At Ryan Blaney’s Victory Bash

Share this:

As long as Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s in the house, a party never will run out beer.

And if they didn’t know that before, everyone who went to Ryan Blaney’s victory party Sunday sure knows now.

Blaney, who was celebrating his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory,” pulled himself together Monday morning and took to Instagram to share some of the soiree’s details, including Earnhardt’s key contributions.

“Dale’s a damn good friend, man,” Blaney said in an Instagram Live video Monday morning, via NASCAR. “He dropped off four coolers of beer. Four damn coolers. That was really special.”

Dropped off a few beverages at the winners house tonight. 🍻 A post shared by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@dalejr) on Jun 11, 2017 at 6:49pm PDT

To be perfectly honest, we’re surprised four coolers was enough for all the people in attendance.

Damn there are some amazing looking people here at my house – Dale JR A post shared by Ryan Blaney (@ryanblaney10) on Jun 11, 2017 at 11:38pm PDT

Earnhardt seems to be the perfect beer guy for a party. He’s probably the last person you’d want to task with bringing food, though.

Thumbnail photo via Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports Images