Dale Earnhardt Jr. Puts Career Into Perspective After Top-10 Finish At Sonoma

Dale Earnhardt Jr. didn’t pick up his first win of the season Sunday at the Toyota/Save Mart 350, but that wasn’t the first thing on his mind after the race.

In what likely was Earnhardt’s final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway. the driver of the No. 88 Chevrolet finished in sixth place despite two dust-ups with Danica Patrick.

The legendary driver wasn’t able to catch winner Kevin Harvick, who grabbed his first win of the season and first career win at Sonoma, but he did finish in the top 12 for the fifth straight year on the road course.

And after the race, Earnhardt attempted to put his 17-year career into perspective, saying he cares more about how people view him than his career victories.

Well said, Junior.

