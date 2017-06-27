Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals APPRECI88ION Tour Details, Shares Epic Videos

Share this:

Nothing against JR Nation APPRECI88ION Tour, as it does have a good ring to it. NASCAR, though, really should name the next five months “Dale-A-Palooza.”

We already know Dale Earnhardt Jr. is going to be worshiped at every track he visits throughout the remainder of the 2017 season. But the soon-to-be retired driver is going to contribute to the madness as well.

In the weeks leading up to each race, Earnhardt will share videos of his favorite memories and milestones at each track, according to NBC Sports. Furthermore, some killer APPRECI88ION Tour gear already is available at JR Nation’s website.

Earnhardt got the ball rolling Tuesday by tweeting this awesome video:

The rest of this season is about two things…Winning and #Appreci88ion. pic.twitter.com/jIVRPkQCLU — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 27, 2017

He also shared this video of his Busch Grand National Series victory at Watkins Glen International on June 27, 1999:

On this date in 1999, an ecstatic @DaleJr is interviewed in Victory Lane after winning the Lysol 200 at @WGI. (Busch Grand National Series) pic.twitter.com/evrtJ8X2hN — NASCAR Memories (@NASCARMemories) June 27, 2017

In hindsight, some fashion and cosmetic trends from the 1990s weren’t so bad. That bleached-top haircut, though, always will look hideous.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images