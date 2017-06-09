Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Bid For Pocono 400 Gets Off To Miserable Start

If Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s going to enter victory lane Sunday, he’s going to have to make up a lot of ground.
That’s because Earnhardt blew the engine in his No. 88 Axalta Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway on Friday during practice for the Axalta presents the Pocono 400. The No. 88 team was forced to perform an engine swap, which means Earnhardt will start at the rear of the field in Sunday’s race.
The incident reportedly occurred after just eight practice laps, and Earnhardt took full responsibility.
This is just the latest roadblock in what’s been a frustrating retirement tour for the Hendrick Motorsports Driver. Currently 22nd in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings, Earnhardt is 99 points out of the final playoff spot.
Thumbnail photo via Matthew O’Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images
