Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Bid For Pocono 400 Gets Off To Miserable Start

If Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s going to enter victory lane Sunday, he’s going to have to make up a lot of ground.

That’s because Earnhardt blew the engine in his No. 88 Axalta Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway on Friday during practice for the Axalta presents the Pocono 400. The No. 88 team was forced to perform an engine swap, which means Earnhardt will start at the rear of the field in Sunday’s race.

The incident reportedly occurred after just eight practice laps, and Earnhardt took full responsibility.

Update on practice: I blew the motor up. Went into 2nd gear (was aiming for 4th) and grenaded it. Will have to start last Sunday. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 9, 2017

More about the dead engine. Our rev limiter is 9500. It turned 12,615 before it gave up. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 9, 2017

Doesn't happen often at all. I got careless and totally own it. https://t.co/TJ4E45Xw1d — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 9, 2017

This is just the latest roadblock in what’s been a frustrating retirement tour for the Hendrick Motorsports Driver. Currently 22nd in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings, Earnhardt is 99 points out of the final playoff spot.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O’Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images