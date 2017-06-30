Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Redskins-Themed Phone Proves He’s Still Diehard

Share this:

Washington Redskins fans who thought Dale Earnhardt Jr. had turned his back on them now can breathe a sigh of relief.

Earnhardt, who earlier this season planned to drive a Philadelphia-Eagles-themed car, shared a photo Wednesday of his new Redskins helmet phone. The eBay steal might not completely make up for Earnhardt driving for one of the Redskins biggest rivals, but it’s a good start.

Check out the Hendrick Motorsports driver’s new landline in the Instagram post below:

From now on if you call my house I'll be answering with my helmet phone. #ebaygold A post shared by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@dalejr) on Jun 28, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

A little cheesy, but it’s way cooler than some logo-covered iPhone case.

Ultimately, anyone who questions Earnhardt’s fandom clearly doesn’t know how passionate he is about his favorite team.

