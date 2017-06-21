Dana White Thinks Conor McGregor Has Chance To Be ‘Biggest Star In Sports Ever’

Share this:

Conor McGregor has a chance to make history later this summer in Las Vegas.

After years of rumors, the UFC star officially will fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match Aug. 26.

The odds obviously are stacked against McGregor. “The Notorious” will be competing in a totally new sport against arguably the greatest pound-for-pound boxer, who holds a career record of 49-0.

But if the Irish fighter somehow pulls off the upset, he’ll have a résumé unlike anyone else in combat sports. And his boss thinks a victory over Mayweather would put McGregor in rarified air in sports in general.

“Listen, if McGregor knocks him out he’ll be the biggest star in sports ever,” UFC president Dana White told FOX Sports’ Damon Martin.

White has yet to make a prediction on the fight, but it’s clear how McGregor thinks the bout will pan out. McGregor has told White he’s “absolutely” confident he’ll knock out Mayweather, and a new mural in McGregor’s home gym blatantly showcases that expectation.

McGregor is pretty boastful in general, but we can’t even imagine how big his head would get if he knocked out “Money” Mayweather.

