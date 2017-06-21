Magic Johnson Downgrades D’Angelo Russell From Lakers ‘Future Superstar’ To Expendable

Share this:

D’Angelo Russell won’t become a superstar in Los Angeles.

Magic Johnson once thought the sky’s the limit for Russell, telling his Twitter followers on three occasions how he could help the Los Angeles Lakers point guard thrive with the team.

The first time was on the night of the 2015 NBA Draft when the Lakers selected Russell No. 2 overall.

Laker Nation: Congrats to Mitch Kupchak, Jim and Jeannie Buss on drafting, who I think is a future superstar in D'Angelo Russell! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 25, 2015

Johnson said after the 2015-16 regular season that he could help Russell fulfill his potential.

Laker Nation: I'm looking forward to being a mentor to D'Angelo Russell on and off the court. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 2, 2016

Johnson repeated the assertion last February.

D'Angelo Russell and I had a good conversation before the @Lakers vs. Celtics game. I look forward to working with him! @Dloading — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 4, 2017

Johnson, the newly installed Lakers president of basketball operations, agreed to trade Russell and Timofey Mozgov to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday for Brook Lopez and the No. 27 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The Lakers are expected to draft Lonzo Ball with the second overall pick and make him their point guard of the present and future.

Here’s further evidence opinions can — and most of the time do — change in sports.

