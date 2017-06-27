Danica Patrick Apparently Can Make ‘Intense And Lively’ Bottle Of Wine

Share this:

Tweet







It might not taste as sweet as her first NASCAR victory would, but Danica Patrick’s wine apparently is pretty easy on the pallet.

Patrick is the proprietor of Somnomium Vineyard, which is located within California’s Napa Valley. The Vineyard’s first wine is a 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon called Somnium, which is the the Latin word for dream.

“It literally took me 15 minutes on my computer crossing one language to another with different words,” the Stewart-Haas Racing driver recently told NASCAR. “The word that I kept searching in different languages was dream. I thought it had a beautiful flow to it … I like that it’s Latin, just a really, really special name.”

Of course, it doesn’t matter how special the name is if the product is complete garbage. Patrick’s wine, though, sounds like a crowd pleaser.

Her Cab-Sav reportedly scored 91 out of 100 on Wine Spectator, a popular source for wine reviews and information.

“(Somnium is) intense and lively, with a vivid core of blackberry, wild berry and raspberry flavors. This is nicely structured, ending with a long, lingering aftertaste that keeps repeating the berry themes,” according to Wine Spectator, via NASCAR.

❤️💛💚💙💜💖 A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Jun 26, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

So how exactly does one concoct a “nicely structured” bottle of wine? Well, you start by leaving your ego in the garage.

“I think the way of the valley is humble,” Patrick told NASCAR. “It’s not about Danica’s Bad Ass Red Wine. It’s not about my name; in fact, I almost think my name could take away from it if I put it on there, or used that as the only tool to sell the wine.

” … I’m sure some people find out it’s me and are curious about it, but I think the way of the valley is just so much more subtle, so much more humble. It’s not about selling your own wine, it’s about selling Napa Valley.”

Somnium currently is the only wine Patrick’s vineyard produces.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images