Danica Patrick Denies Having Muscle Lines Airbrushed In Her Cover Photo

NASCAR driver Danica Patrick is a well-known health and wellness junky, yet apparently some people still doubt she’s as fit as she claims to be.

Patrick took to Instagram on Wednesday to shut down rumors that her picture on the cover of her new book, titled “Pretty Intense,” was heavily edited. Many reportedly suspected her muscle tone was enhanced by airbrushing.

“I wanted to show you the raw image from when I was deciding which one to use for the cover,” Patrick wrote in the post. “Many of you thought it was highly retouched and the main thing they do is even out the skin tone, mostly on the legs. I worked very hard.”

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver posted the raw image from her photo shoot a few hours after she originally shared the completed book cover.

The 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series hasn’t been the easiest season for Patrick thus far, marred by sponsorship issues behind the scenes, and frequent crashes on track.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images