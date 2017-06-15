Danica Patrick Promises Yoga-Themed Celebration After First NASCAR Win

Share this:

Seeing Danica Patrick in victory lane would be a first. But what she’ll do if she gets there certainly would be a familiar sight.

Patrick, who by no means is shy about her healthy lifestyle, was in Boston on Wednesday promoting New Hampshire’s NASCAR weekend in July. While there, she joined the “Wicked Fast Podcast” to, among other things, answer questions about how she’d celebrate her first NASCAR win.

Her answer wasn’t the least-bit surprising.

You heard it here first! When @DanicaPatrick gets that first win, look for the victory hand stand! Maybe at @NHMS ? #DanicaBoston #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/JpdcVcnDTF — Wicked Fast Podcast (@WickedFastPdcst) June 15, 2017

We’re confident in saying that Patrick is the only driver on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series capable of doing a handstand on a car. If you’re in search of proof, you’ve clearly never visited her Instagram.

Night moves…….with a superstar finish! 😜 A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver’s celebration of choice admittedly sounds pretty cool. Unfortunately, Patrick’s ambiguous NASCAR future might mean we’ll never get to see it.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/danicapatrick