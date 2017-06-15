Danica Patrick: Spending Time With Young Fans Really ‘Keeps You Going’

Share this:

Danica Patrick’s season hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing. But her trip to Boston was the perfect way to take a step back from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and remember why she loves being a racing driver.

Patrick admits the pressure she feels sometimes can be overwhelming, but she told NESN Fuel’s Rachel Holt that when children tell her she’s an inspiration to them, it’s a great reminder that she makes a difference away from the track.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver was in Beantown on Wednesday to promote the July 16 race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway by taking a tour of the city with some local elementary school students. The children prepared notes ahead of Patrick’s visit to teach her about multiple historical sites throughout the city, something NASCAR’s sole female driver was very impressed by.

The 35-year-old Patrick has been involved in multiple wrecks this year through no fault of her own, sparking speculation that this could be her final season in NASCAR. Although she hasn’t commented on that rumor, it seems she’s at least beginning to plan out her post-racing career(s) in her “wo-man cave.”

