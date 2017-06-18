Danica Patrick Wrecks Out During Final Laps Of FireKeepers Casino 400

Share this:

It’s been a rough week for Danica Patrick.

With 10 laps remaining in Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, Patrick collided hard with the infield wall and was forced to leave the race. The incident occurred after Ryan Blaney got loose during a restart, causing much of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series field to bunch up.

Patrick looked to make a run along the inside, but wound up bumping into a swerving Daniel Suarez.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver was not injured, but watching from the garage as Kyle Larson took the checkered flag had to hurt.

In the week leading up to Sunday’s race, Patrick faced considerable backlash after a video emerged of her confronting booing fans.

