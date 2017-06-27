NESN Fuel

Danica Patrick’s New Ford Is More Badass Than Any Vehicle In NASCAR

by on Tue, Jun 27, 2017 at 12:18PM
1,177

Like everyone else, Danica Patrick goes to Napa Valley for the wine. But while she’s there, she can’t help but scratch that Ford itch.

The driver of the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford recently visited her vineyard in Napa Valley to enjoy some “nicely structured” Cabernet Sauvignon. But at some point during her winescapades, she hopped onto a vehicle that’s infinitely cooler than anything you’ll find on any racing circuit.

Seriously, this thing is the truth:

Throttle up! @ford

A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on

Drinking and tractoring aside, this photo is pretty epic.

Personally, we didn’t think we’d see a tractor cooler than the one iRacing busted out on April Fool’s day, but Patrick’s Ford 4600 clearly takes the cake.

TMZ logo

Related NESN.com Stories

More Stories

NESN Team
COED Media Logo
Sports Daily logo

© 2017 NESN