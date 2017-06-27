Danica Patrick’s New Ford Is More Badass Than Any Vehicle In NASCAR

Share this:

Like everyone else, Danica Patrick goes to Napa Valley for the wine. But while she’s there, she can’t help but scratch that Ford itch.

The driver of the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford recently visited her vineyard in Napa Valley to enjoy some “nicely structured” Cabernet Sauvignon. But at some point during her winescapades, she hopped onto a vehicle that’s infinitely cooler than anything you’ll find on any racing circuit.

Seriously, this thing is the truth:

Throttle up! @ford A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Jun 26, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

Drinking and tractoring aside, this photo is pretty epic.

Personally, we didn’t think we’d see a tractor cooler than the one iRacing busted out on April Fool’s day, but Patrick’s Ford 4600 clearly takes the cake.