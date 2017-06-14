Daniel Murphy Asks Umpire To Move; Ump Drops Expletive In Response

Share this:

Tweet







Daniel Murphy didn’t exactly get the answer he was looking for when he asked umpire Alan Porter to shift out of his line of sight Tuesday.

The Washington Nationals second baseman was on the field in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves when Porter got in his way. Murphy appeared to have a conversation with the umpire about it, but Porter was less than receptive to the 32-year-old, dropping an F-bomb toward Murphy once he wasn’t looking.

Porter couldn’t be heard on the broadcast, but cameras caught what he said pretty clearly.

So 2b Umpire Alan Porter just told Daniel Murphy "F– you" when asked to shift in #nats game. @FightinHydrant and I are aghast. pic.twitter.com/jrd2QKPN6G — Steve Weddle (@steveweddle) June 13, 2017

For what it’s worth, Murphy downplayed the incident after the Nats’ 10-5 over Atlanta.

“Alan and I talked,” Murphy said, per The Washington Post. “I think we both understand we’ve got a job to do, and we were both able to discuss and work through that. By the end of the game, there were no problems whatsoever. I don’t foresee there being any problems in the future, either.”

Murphy definitely doesn’t want any umpires in his way when he plays defense, either, as his ultimate zone rating (-3.4) and his defensive WAR (-2.5) both are tied for last among qualified second basemen, according to Fangraphs.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images