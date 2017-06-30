Danny Ainge’s Son Attempts To Undermine Celtics Signing Gordon Hayward

Share this:

It’s no easy task to convince a free agent to jump ship to a new city and team, and Danny Ainge’s son is making his father’s quest to sign one star player particularly difficult.

Ainge and the Boston Celtics have been linked to Gordon Hayward for quite some time, and reportedly will meet with the free-agent forward in Boston on Sunday. But Ainge’s son Tanner, a Utah House of Representatives candidate, is doing his part to get Hayward to stay with the Jazz.

While the Jazz might not make the most sense for Hayward from a basketball standpoint, they certainly are appealing from a financial sense. Utah can offer Hayward more money than any other team, which would be a five-year maximum contract worth $172.3 million.

Hayward will meet with the Jazz on Monday, but he kicks off his free-agency tour in Miami for a visit with the Heat. So not only will Ainge be competing with two other teams for the opportunity to bring in Hayward, it looks the he’ll also be competing against his own family.

