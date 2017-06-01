Danny Ainge’s Twitter Activity Teases Celtics Drafting Markelle Fultz No. 1

Share this:

Did Danny Ainge accidentally leak the Boston Celtics’ draft plans? Maybe not, but his recent social media activity surely will get a rise out of C’s fans.

After The Ringer’s Bill Simmons took to Twitter to express his desire for Boston to draft Washington guard Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick, the Celtics president of basketball operations hit the tweet with a “like.”

Danny Ainge likes… 👀 pic.twitter.com/jAVZJMLX50 — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) May 30, 2017

This isn’t exactly earth-shattering news, as Fultz has been the projected No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft for quite some time. Not to mention, Fultz has been in contact with Ainge and expressed how badly he wants to be the top selection.

With the draft just three weeks away, we’ll have to wait and see whether Ainge’s Twitter action actually was foreshadowing.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images