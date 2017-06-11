NFL

Darrelle Revis To The Cowboys? Dez Bryant Sure Seems To Want That To Happen

Sat, Jun 10, 2017
Darrelle Revis still is a free agent, but based on Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant’s Twitter, he’s hoping that won’t remain the case.

Revis was cut by the New York Jets after a dismal 2016 season, and he still hasn’t found a new suitor. But Bryant took to Twitter on Saturday and reached out to Revis with a not-so-subtle message.

The Cowboys, unlike Revis, had a great 2016 season, but they still struggled against the pass. They seemed to have addressed that issue through the draft and signing Nolan Carroll, but taking a chance on Revis could be an appealing option for Jerry Jones and Co.

