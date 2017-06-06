Dave Dombrowski Believes It’s Too Early For Red Sox To Start Changing Roster

Share this:

It isn’t time for the Boston Red Sox to make a deal.

The Red Sox currently are two games back of the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East, and although Boston has a few question marks, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski doesn’t think it’s time to start talking trade.

“I think it’s still too early in that process,” Dombrowski told WEEI’s Rob Bradford on the “Bradfo Sho” podcast. “Normally you’re in a spot where, I’ve learned throughout the years, I usually don’t broadcast those things either because there’s no reason to do that. I don’t think you benefit yourself at that point. But, you’re in a position where I think it’s too early for us.

“We just have too many different questions. Pablo (Sandoval) just came back. Brock Holt’s still out. Pedey (Dustin Pedroia) is out at this particular time. We’ve got to see how that first base situation plays out because Hanley (Ramirez) is not playing first base now.”

The Red Sox have been plagued by a myriad of injuries so far this season, and Dombrowski believes that he doesn’t have a clear picture of the team due to the number of players being on the disabled list.

“Well, it has been an unusual year for us. And that time period just keeps stretching out, it seems like,” he said. “So you just think you’re going to get there, and you get David Price back, and that same day you lose Dustin Pedroia. And then all of a sudden now, Eduardo Rodriguez ends up going on the disabled list. Hopefully, it won’t be a long-term type thing. But we just haven’t been able to get all those guys together.

“Brock Holt’s been out an extended period. Carson Smith still isn’t back. We’re still dealing with Tyler Thornburg’s scenario. We’re hopeful that these guys will come back for us, but until you have them a part of your glove and everything fits together. You’re in a spot where, it’s sometimes hard to make those final decisions.”

The 2017 Major League Baseball trade deadline is July 31.

