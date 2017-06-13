Dave Dombrowski Breaks Down Red Sox’s Draft Picks In 2017 MLB Draft

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox selected pitcher Tanner Houck from University of Missouri and outfielder Cole Brannen from The Westford School in Georgia in the first and second round, respectively, of the 2017 MLB draft.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski joined NESN’s Tom Caron to talk about how Boston’s recent picks in the draft can help the team in the future and what the current Red Sox team must do to catch the first-place New York Yankees.

To hear from Dombrowski, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

