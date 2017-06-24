David Ortiz Is A Retirement Rookie, So What Should He Do Now? You Can Help

Share this:

Well, David Ortiz isn’t walking through that door, Boston Red Sox fans. The team retired Big Papi’s No. 34 during a Friday night ceremony at Fenway Park.

That makes Ortiz the newest Retirement Rookie, so what should he do now? NESN Red Sox analyst Steve Lyons, who retired in 1993 after nine major league seasons, and John Hancock’s Rob Friedman chatted with NESN.com’s Courtney Cox about life after professional baseball and what’s up next for Big Papi.

Watch the Facebook Live above to hear from Lyons and Friedman. Also, if you have an idea for how Ortiz should spend his retirement, tweet it with the hashtag #RetirementRookie.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images