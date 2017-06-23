David Ortiz’s Career Worth Reflection As Boston Red Sox Retire No. 34

Share this:

Tweet







In case you haven’t heard, David Ortiz had a really good baseball career, most of which he spent with the Boston Red Sox. But Ortiz’s impact in Boston extended well beyond the diamond, as he was the face of the city as much as he was the face of the Red Sox.

To recognize Ortiz’s amazing contributions, the Red Sox are retiring his No. 34 on Friday night at Fenway Park. It’s an incredibly special honor, as Big Papi will become just the 11th player in Major League Baseball history to have his number placed on Fenway’s right field facade.

As you could imagine, we’ve written a lot about Ortiz over the years here at NESN.com, especially in the last year or so amid the slugger’s farewell tour and retirement. Given how exciting Friday is for everyone around Boston and the Red Sox organization, we thought it’d be nice to bring back some of our past Ortiz content. After all, he’s a guy who truly stands the test of time.

Click the links below for more on Ortiz’s storied career.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images