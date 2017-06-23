Boston Red Sox

David Ortiz’s Number Retirement Live Stream: Watch Red Sox Ceremony Online

by on Fri, Jun 23, 2017 at 5:24PM
The night Boston Red Sox fans have been waiting for is here.

Former Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz will return to Fenway Park on Friday for what’s bound to be a special night at “America’s Most Beloved Ballpark.”

The Red Sox officially will retire Ortiz’s No. 34 in a pregame ceremony before Boston hosts the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, but the pregame festivities will begin at roughly 6:30 p.m. And you won’t want to miss this one.

Lucky for you, the ceremony will be streamed live, and you can watch it all in the video below.

