David Price Bounces Back, Beats Twins As Red Sox Take Series With 6-3 Win

David Price bounced back with a solid performance Thursday night at Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox won their four-game series against the Minnesota Twins with a 6-3 victory.

Price gave up three earned runs, struck out seven and walked no one over seven innings. It’s his second win in his last three starts.

To hear Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. talk about Price’s start, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images