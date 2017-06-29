David Price, Red Sox Look To End Latest Homestand With Winning Record

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox send David Price to the mound against the Minnesota Twins Thursday night as Boston looks to end the latest homestand with a winning record.

Going into Thursday’s matchup against the Twins, the Red Sox are 3-3 on Boston’s last homestand in the month of June.

Price can help Boston end the homestand on a positive note as he continues to make improvements in each start in 2017.

For more on Price’s development in 2017, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images