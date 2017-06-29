Daytona Fast Lap: iRacing Champion Breaks Down NASCAR’s Crown Jewel

Share this:

Tweet







Throughout the 2017 NASCAR season, NESN Fuel will partner with iRacing, the world’s premier online racing simulation service, to bring you in-depth walk-throughs of some of the well-known speedways and courses on the calendar. This week, 2013 iRacing NASCAR Peak Antifreeze Series champion Tyler Hudson shows you the ins and outs of a lap at Daytona International Speedway.

At 2 1/2 miles, Daytona International Speedway is one of the largest track on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The famous tri-oval in Florida is equally capable of shattering dreams and creating memories that will last a lifetime. Like any restrictor-plate track, Daytona often produces high-speed, action-packed racing.

When you factor in its length, high bankings and mystique, Daytona perhaps presents the greatest challenge in NASCAR. Still, there are ways for drivers to find advantages.

Plate races present similar challenges to sim racers, something 2013 NASCAR Peak Antifreeze Series champion Tyler Hudson can attest to. Now a competition and customer service associate for iRacing, Hudson knows all too well what makes Daytona so daunting.

Ride along with him in the video above.