Daytona Honors Dale Earnhardt Jr., Gives Him This Awesome Painting

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s retirement tour is hitting the home stretch, which means he’s about to have way, way too many gifts.

Saturday’s Coke Zero 400 Powered by Coca-Cola will mark the final time Earnhardt races at Daytona International Speedway. To celebrate Earnhardt’s achievements on the famous tri-oval, track president Chip Wile on Friday presented him with this truly awesome painting.

We can't thank @DaleJr enough for what he's done for the sport & @DISupdates! We're proud to present a painting celebrating his wins here! pic.twitter.com/Ci4z9YIeou — Daytona IntlSpeedway (@DISupdates) June 30, 2017

Yeah, we want one, too.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver has made a lot of memories at Daytona, as the track almost is synonymous with him and his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr. The Earnhardt worship doesn’t stop Friday, as Saturday’s race officially kicks off the JR Nation APPRECI88ION Tour.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images