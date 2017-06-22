Derek Carr, Raiders Finalize Contract Extension Reportedly For Five Years, $125M

Derek Carr promised Oakland Raiders fans Wednesday that he’d let them know when he really finalized a contract extension. The next day, he proved he’s a man of his word.
Carr tweeted confirmation of the deal Thursday morning, just as NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport delivered the reported financials.
That’s quite a haul for Carr, who was earning just under $1 million under the terms of his rookie contract. Once he established himself as a franchise quarterback, though, a pay raise was warranted. Carr has started 47 games in three seasons for the Raiders, throwing for 11,194 yards and 81 touchdowns with 31 interceptions, and the team reached the AFC divisional playoff round last season.
So while Oakland fans are losing their team to Las Vegas, they aren’t losing their quarterback to free agency.
Thumbnail photo via Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK
