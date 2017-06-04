Derek Fisher Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI After Early-Morning Car Crash

Share this:

Former NBA player and coach Derek Fisher was arrested early Sunday morning after flipping his Cadillac on the 101 Freeway in California.

Fisher and his lone passenger, former “Basketball Wives” reality star Gloria Govan, both escaped the crash unharmed, but Fisher was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.

The Los Angeles Daily News shared additional details from the incident:

The crash was a little after 3 a.m. on the westbound freeway, approaching the 405 Freeway interchange. Fisher, 42, was driving a 2015 Cadillac, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Fisher was driving in the number four lane, approaching the 405 interchange, when he allowed the vehicle to veer right and onto the paved right shoulder.

The Cadillac continued across the right shoulder and hit the raised concrete curb and wood/metal guardrail, on the shoulder.

The impact caused the vehicle to overturn, and it came to rest on its roof, blocking the three and four lanes of the northbound 101 Freeway.

Fisher, 42, won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers during his playing career. He also played for the Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks before retiring in 2014.

After his retirement, Fisher lasted less than two seasons as head coach of the New York Knicks, posting a record of 40-96 before being fired in February 2016.

