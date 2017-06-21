Why Deven Marrero Might Be Third Base Solution For Red Sox This Season

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox might have found a solution to their third base problem in 2017.

Deven Marrero has stepped up, providing solid defense at the hot corner while also producing offensively for Boston.

Now in his third stint with the big club, Marrero went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI on Tuesday night in the Red Sox’s 8-3 win over the Kansas City Royals.

For more on Marrero’s play at third base, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo from Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images