Dez Bryant Claims He Once Drove 180 MPH, Escaped Ticket From ‘Cool’ Cop

Share this:

Tweet







Dez Bryant used to have a need for speed.

With 2017 Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato in attendance at Dallas Cowboys practice Wednesday, Bryant spoke candidly about his aggressive driving when he was younger.

“When I first got my license, I got it suspended for a year because I was going a little bit too fast, if you know,” Bryant told the Star-Telegram’s Clarence E. Hill Jr. “The fastest I have been, I have gone probably about 180.”

And despite the Cowboys wideout driving well over the speed limit, he apparently got pulled over by a pretty lenient police officer.

“When I got pulled over it was pretty cool,” Bryant said. “The cop said ‘I couldn’t catch you. I had to turn my lights off to get up with you.’ He didn’t give me a ticket. He thought it was pretty cool, too. It was good. He was a good sport.”

Opposing cornerbacks surely can relate to this police officer who struggled to catch up with the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images