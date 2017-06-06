Did WWE Legend Ric Flair Really Hurt His Hand Fighting Warriors Fan?

Share this:









Ric Flair might be slapping down a few figure-four leglocks this NBA Finals.

Flair, a huge Cleveland Cavaliers fan, on Monday posted a photo to Instagram in which he (in a roundabout way) claims to have fought a Golden State Warriors fan. The WWE legend has a cast on his right arm and a cut on his nose in the photo, which looks like it’s taken in a doctor’s office.

One Warrior Fan down! Left hand still good…Be in the Land on Wednesday! Rihanna, Move over and Let the Naitch show you how it is done! No Pain No Gain! Lets do it Cavs…..WOOOOO! @cavs A post shared by Ric Flair® Nature Boy® (@ricflairnatureboy) on Jun 5, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Of course, Flair could be yanking our chains, seeing as how he’s 68 years old and probably shouldn’t be picking fights to show off his Cavs fandom. Then again, he’s the Rolex wearing, diamond ring wearing, kiss stealing, wheeling dealing, limousine riding, jet flying son of a gun. He can do whatever he wants.

And the Cavs sure could use all the help they can get now that they’re down 2-0 to the Warriors, who pulled off convincing victories in Games 1 and 2 at Oracle Arena.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images