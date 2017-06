Share this:

This week we’re hosting the show from the Beacon Hill Hotel and Bistro located on the beautiful Charles Street in the most historic neighborhood of Boston. We’re talking to Dan Donahue, President of Saunders Hotel Group about the quaint hotel and bistro.

For more on Beacon Hill Hotel and Bistro, find them online and on social:

BEACONHILLHOTEL.COM

Instagram: @BeaconHillHotel