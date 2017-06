Share this:

Tweet







Billy’s cooking with Jeremy Sewall, Chef and Owner of the brand new Harvard Square hot spot – Les Sablons. Who knew potato pancakes could be so fancy? Well with Jeremy, they can.

For more info on Les Sablons, check them out online and on social:

LSCAMBRIDGE.COM

Instagram: @LS_Cambridge

And to find a class at the BCAE – go to BCAE.ORG

Twitter: @BCAE

Instagram: @BCAE