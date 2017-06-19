Dining Playbook: What to Do, See, & Eat at Foxwoods

Share this:

Serving as the largest resort casino in North America, there’s plenty to do and see at Foxwoods. With over 30 restaurants, you could spend an entire month there and eat something different every day. From shopping, to gambling, to playing a round of golf – we’ve got your must-see list when it comes to your next visit to Foxwoods.

Guy Fieri’s Foxwoods Kitchen and Bar

There are lots of great restaurants in Foxwoods, and one of our favorites is Guy Fieri’s Kitchen and Bar. His over-the-top recipes have unique twists and bold flavors. The trashcan nachos are a must-try. They’re one-of-a-kind and we can guarantee you’ve never had nachos like these. If you’re looking for a drink – the Bottle Rockets are a must, and even come with skewers of food! Guy does everything big, and his newest location in Foxwoods is no exception.

Guy Fieri’s Foxwoods Kitchen and Bar is located in the Casino level of the Grand Pequot Tower.

Tanger Outlets

The Tanger Outlets feature over 80 retail outlet stores, and is the ultimate shopping experience. Setting the standard for world-class outlet shopping, the Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods will quickly become your go-to place for everything your closet craves. So, if you’re looking to take a little break from the casino, we suggest you hit up the Outlets.

The Tanger Outlets connect the Fox Tower and the Grand Pequot Tower in Foxwoods.

Mashantucket Pequot Museum

Step off the casino grounds and head on over to the Mashantucket Pequot Museum. The museum seeks to further your knowledge and understanding of the richness and diversity of the indigenous cultures and societies of the United States and Canada. One of the exhibits is a recreation of a 16th century Pequot Village, and features wigwams, trees, and people cooking, talking, and more. After you explore the museum, head upstairs to the Cafe, where Chef Sherry invites you to chow on traditional Native American dishes.

The Mashantucket Pequot Museum is located just down the street from Foxwoods at 110 Pequot Trail.

Lake of Isles & Matches Tavern

Looking to hit the links? Head on over to the championship golf course – Lake of Isles. This 18-hole course will be a great way to break up your casino trip. Once finished, we suggest you head into Matches Tavern to enjoy breakfast, lunch, or dinner in a casual, welcoming setting. Or, take a drink out on the patio and overlook the picturesque 90 acre-lake.

The Lake of Isles & Matches Tavern is located at 1 Clubhouse Drive in North Stonington, CT.

Gaming



And of course, when in Foxwoods, you need to hit a table or two. Foxwoods has 340,000 square-feet of world-class gaming space. They have seven distinct casinos, plus 4,400 slot machines, 249 table games, 94 Poker tables, plus high stakes Bingo, Keno, and the Ultimate Race Book. Safe to say there are plenty of options for you and your friends to put a few bucks down! Good luck!

No matter what you do with your time there, we know you’re going to have a good time. Happy 25th anniversary, Foxwoods!