Dining Playbook: Where the Locals Eat: B3

We sent influencer @PrepOfBoston to the brand new B3 Restaurant located by Berklee College of Music.

With plenty of experience talking about all things stylish, Kate felt right at home reviewing this trendy new restaurant in the heart of Berklee College of Music. Featuring the stage at the heart of the restaurant, you can be sure you’re in store for some good tunes — the partnership with Berklee College of Music creates a rare opportunity to showcase the music world’s next generation of headliners and places the performers at the center of the dining experience.

Kate chose to pull a seat up at the bar and tried a couple of B3’s signature cocktails. The ‘Live Fast, Love Hard’ with Aperol, Bulleit Bourbon, fresh grapefruit juice, and Peychaud’s Bitter turned Kate into a bourbon lover in one sip! Another cocktail that caught her tastebuds was the ‘Wallflower’, which is easily recognized, as it is garnished with a Karma Orchid served up in a martini glass. This mixology program serves as a perfect way to prep your palate for a southern-inspired meal.

Take Kate’s advice and start with a crowd pleaser perfect for sharing with friends: the Ham Biscuits. Drizzled with tabasco honey and accompanied with pickled vegetables, your taste buds are sure to wake up with this tangy assortment of flavors. For the next course, she transitioned with something featuring slightly more finesse and refinement – the gnocchi.

Take the dinner in a variety of tasty directions with dishes like the Spice-Roasted Cauliflower, seasoned with brown butter and candied lemon zest. Or, go for something a little heartier, like the seared cod topped with a mango salsa that will melt in your mouth.

If you’re looking for a great place to catch some tunes in Back Bay, while enjoying some Southern-style eats, look no further than B3.

