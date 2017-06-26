Dining Playbook: Where They Eat, Season 4, Episode 13

Share this:

Dining Playbook

Season 4 Episode 13

Saturday June 24th 9 am

Sunday June 25th 9 pm

NESN’s Dining Playbook features two of America’s favorite pastimes: food and sports with help from the region’s best known hosts, athletes and tastemakers. Emmy award winning duo Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson leverage their considerable following and bring NESN viewers a fresh new approach to enjoying the best of what the region has to offer.

Host: Beacon Hill Hotel and Bistro

This week we’re hosting the show from the Beacon Hill Hotel and Bistro located on the beautiful Charles Street in the most historic neighborhood of Boston. We’re talking to Dan Donahue, President of Saunders Hotel Group about the quaint hotel and bistro.

* 25 CHARLES ST., BOSTON, MA 02114 (617) 723-7575 BEACONHILLHOTEL.COM

Instagram: @BeaconHillHotel

Where The Locals Eat: B3

We sent influencer @PrepOfBoston to B3, a brand new musical restaurant located by Berklee College of Music.

* 160 MASSACHUSETTS AVE., BOSTON, MA 02115 (617) 997-0211 B3RESTAURANT.COM

Instagram: @B3Restaurant

Influencer: @PrepOfBoston

Training Camp: Jeremy Sewall, Les Sablons

Billy’s cooking with Jeremy Sewall, Chef and Owner of the brand new Harvard Square hot spot – Les Sablons. Who knew potato pancakes could be so fancy? Well with Jeremy, they can.

* Les Sablons: 2 BENNETT ST., CAMBRIDGE, MA 02138 (617) 268-6800 LSCAMBRIDGE.COM

* BCAE: 122 ARLINGTON ST., BOSTON, MA 02116 (617) 267-4430 BCAE.ORG

Instagram: @LS_Cambridge

Twitter: @BCAE

Instagram: @BCAE



Review: Perch 143

Perch 143 is serving up specialty comfort food in their new upscale casual restaurant. Enjoy with a group of friends for the game, or go with your family – Perch 143 is a perfect fit for all.

* 8 STAGECOACH WAY, COHASSET, MA 02025 (781) 923-6125 PERCH143.COM

Twitter: @Perch143

Instagram: @Perch143

Shape Up: GloveUp Boxing

Boxing is an extremely effective workout – especially when you’re working out with Rich Hacking, a trainer at GloveUp who has the following on his resume: United States Marine, MMA Fighter and Amateur Boxer.

* 5 STAGECOACH WAY, COHASSET, MA 02025 (781) 923-6119 GLOVEUPBOX.COM

Twitter: @GloveUpBox

Instagram: @GloveUpBox