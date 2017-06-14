MLB

Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig Flips Off Hecklers After Hitting Home Run Vs. Indians

by on Tue, Jun 13, 2017 at 11:57PM
2,712

Yasiel Puig had an unusual home run celebration Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder blasted a two-run home run to center field in the top of the second inning against the Cleveland Indians, and once he had rounded the bases, he appeared to flip off someone in the Progressive Field stands. (Warning: Yes, you can see him stick up his middle finger in the following tweets.)

Well, Puig later explained why he did it after the game.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN