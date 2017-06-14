Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig Flips Off Hecklers After Hitting Home Run Vs. Indians

Share this:

Yasiel Puig had an unusual home run celebration Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder blasted a two-run home run to center field in the top of the second inning against the Cleveland Indians, and once he had rounded the bases, he appeared to flip off someone in the Progressive Field stands. (Warning: Yes, you can see him stick up his middle finger in the following tweets.)

Yasiel Puig cranks a deep fly ball over the wall in right-center field for his 10th home run of the season, scoring Chris Taylor!!! pic.twitter.com/L2L7uZcuBo — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) June 13, 2017

Did Yasiel Puig really flip somebody off after his homer in Cleveland? pic.twitter.com/twa02owlus — Ryan Walton (@RyanWaltonSBN) June 13, 2017

Well, Puig later explained why he did it after the game.

Yasiel Puig said he was getting heckled. "I reacted that way," he said. "I stooped to their level." — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) June 14, 2017

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images