Does Conor McGregor Have Any Chance To Beat Floyd Mayweather In Boxing Ring?

Conor McGregor has been pegged as a heavy underdog for his fight against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, which officially was announced Wednesday.

Despite his long odds, McGregor has to be respected. He’s knocked out several talented fighters throughout his UFC career, and his southpaw style could give Mayweather a bit of trouble.

But how much of a chance to win does McGregor realistically have? UFC.com analyst Matt Parrino discussed that and more with NESN.com’s Courtney Cox. Check it out in the video above.

