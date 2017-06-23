Dominican Major Leaguers Recall David Ortiz’s Impact, Their First Meetings With Him

Share this:

David Ortiz might as well be the president of baseball in the Dominican Republic.

The former Boston Red Sox slugger has influenced the careers of several Dominican Major League Baseball players, and ESPN’s Scott Lauber on Thursday detailed how Ortiz helped the likes of the Seattle Mariners’ Nelson Cruz and Robinson Cano, Toronto Blue Jays’ Jose Bautista, Red Sox’s Hanley Ramirez succeed in the big leagues by giving them seemingly endless amounts of advice and encouragement.

“When David talks, everybody listens, especially in the Dominican,”Cruz says. “We saw him as an idol. We saw him growing up playing baseball and being a hero when everybody was expecting it. He’s a role model for all the Dominican players.”

Bautista described a few years ago how Ortiz’s words of wisdom helped him overcome the setbacks he experienced early in his career.

“I was struggling, and he says, ‘Listen, I see your talent, but it’s not going to happen overnight. It’s a process. It takes some time,'” Bautista said. “Those are exactly the type of tips he’s given me since day one.”

How younger players eagerly accept Ortiz’s overtures stems from his personality, with which Domincans from all parts of society have been familiar for decades.

“David is bigger than life back home,” Mariners third-base coach Manny Acta said. “It would’ve been very easy for him to grab his money and just move here and never go home. But David has touched so many lives in every class down there, whether you’re poor, middle class or rich. That’s why people love him to death.”

Red Sox fans of all nationalities share similar feelings about Ortiz. That’s why many involved in baseball as players, coaches and fans are so thrilled about Big Papi’s jersey retirement ceremony, which will take place Friday night at Fenway Park.

