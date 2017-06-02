Don Sweeney: Bruins Expect To Complete Deal With David Pastrnak

Share this:

David Pastrnak is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, but it appears the Boston Bruins won’t be taking any chances on potentially losing the star winger.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is hopeful the team can sign Pastrnak long-term, as the B’s shared on their official Twitter page Friday afternoon.

DS on Pastrnak contract talks: "Moving in right direction…we expect to complete a deal & for him to be a longtime member of the Bruins." — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 2, 2017

The 21-year-old posted a career-high in goals (34) and total points (70) last season and was second on the team in scoring behind Brad Marchand. Given his offensive prowess and high ceiling, it comes as no surprise Boston is trying to keep Pastrnak around for a while.

So while there very well could be some shifting pieces for the Bruins this offseason, it looks like Pastrnak won’t be one of them.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images