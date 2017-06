Share this:

The hockey season almost is over with the Stanley Cup Final underway, but the hard work never stops in the NHL.

That includes for the league’s general managers, who currently are looking into building their 2017-18 teams, including through the upcoming NHL draft.

One of those GMs is the Boston Bruins’ Don Sweeney, who Friday talked about the draft and more in the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.