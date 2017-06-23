Donald Trump To Nominate Jets Owner Woody Johnson As U.S. Ambassador To U.K.

Share this:

Woody Johnson’s special relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump might earn him a cushy new job.

Trump has asked the the New York Jets owner to serve as the United States’ ambassador to the United Kingdom, the White House announced Thursday, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini. If Trump officially nominates Johnson, and the U.S. senate confirms him, the Jets supremo will accept the job, move to the U.K. for three years and hand responsibility for running the Jets to his younger brother, Christopher Johnson.

“The New York Jets have been an integral part of our family since 2000, but this is a unique opportunity for Woody. His patriotism and commitment to our country have always been a passion of his,” Christopher Johnson said in a statement, per ESPN.

“Over the years, we have learned that ownership of the New York Jets is a special responsibility. Personally, if Woody is nominated and confirmed, I would be honored to oversee the organization, continuing to build a team on and off the field that our fans are proud of and deserve.”

Woody Johnson was a major contributor to Trump’s election campaign, and many have expected his nomination for for the U.K. ambassadorship since January.

