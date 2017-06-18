Double-Amputee Billy Monger To Race In November, Eyes Le Mans For 2020

Share this:

Billy Monger just keeps beating the odds.

The 18-year-old Monger, who had both of his leg amputated after a horrific Formula 4 crash in April, is joining a project launched by Frederic Sausset, a quadruple-amputee who’s raced in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, according to Autosport. Called Sausset’s academy, the program aims to get seats for three disabled drivers in the 2020 Le Mans.

Sausset reportedly plans for Monger to compete at Circuit de la Sarthe in 2020, but the first step in his journey is to race November 4 and 5 in the Estoril round of the VdeV Endurance Proto Series.

Monger, who’s been itching to return to the track, seems excited for the opportunity.

“It was unbelievable that Fred reached out to me after my accident and asked me to be involved in his plan to get disabled people involved in motorsport at the top level,” Monger told Autosport. “I definitely want to be out racing again. My priority is to get track time in a car and continue my physical work to return to full fitness.”

Sausset reportedly reached out to Monger shortly after his incident.

“I wanted to show my support and then I invited him to be part of the project,” he told Autosport. “I want Billy to move forward and go to Le Mans. If everything works out, he will have a seat in 2020.”

Of course, Monger has a ways to go before making a successful return to racing. Still, he has the world of motorsport rooting him on.

Thumbnail photo via British Formula 4 Championship