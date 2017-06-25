Doug Fister Believes Loss To Angels Is ‘On Him’ Despite Strong Red Sox Debut

Share this:

Tweet







Doug Fister hadn’t made a start in the big leagues in the 2017 Major League Baseball season until he toed the rubber Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Fister had a strong debut for the Boston Red Sox, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out six and walking three in six-plus innings during the Red Sox’s 4-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

After the game, Fister was pleased with how he felt but knows he has to execute better when he gets into a jam.

To hear what Fister had to say about the outing, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images