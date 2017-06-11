Draymond Green Gets Testy With Reporter Over Comments About Cavs Fans

Share this:

Tweet







Draymond Green rarely minces words.

The Golden State Warriors forward is known for his outspoken nature and tendency to ruffle feathers. And after Game 4 of the NBA Finals, he did just that.

Following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 137-116 victory, Green took a not-so-sutle jab at Cavs fans by calling them “not very sharp.”

Green was asked about those comments during his media availability Sunday, and he was in no mood for being questioned about his words. Take a look at what he had to say, courtesy of Anthony Slate of the San Jose Mercury News.

Draymond Green does not regret saying Cleveland fans aren't sharp pic.twitter.com/eg7svV8lmN — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 11, 2017

Cleveland had the last laugh Friday, but the Dubs have a golden opportunity to win their second NBA championship in the last three years with a win in Game 5 at Oracle Arena on Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images