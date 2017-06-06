Draymond Green Has Great Reaction To Magic Johnson’s Warriors Hot Take

Share this:

Tweet







Magic Johnson thinks very highly of his “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers teams of the 1980s, and with good reason. They are some of the most talented and deepest teams in NBA history.

The former Lakers point guard said Tuesday that his “Showtime” Lakers would sweep this year’s Golden State Warriors squad in a Best-of-7 series. This is the Warriors team that’s 14-0 in the playoffs and two wins away from an NBA Finals sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Well, word of Johnson’s bold claim made its way to Warriors forward Draymond Green, who offered a perfect response.

Draymond Green responds to Magic Johnson saying his Showtime Lakers would sweep these Warriors pic.twitter.com/8NIH47nkZy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 6, 2017

Each team would present a few matchups problems for the other side.

For example, Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — the leading scorer in league history — would dominate Warriors big man Zaza Pachulia. On the other hand, Warriors forward Kevin Durant would pose a difficult assignment for Lakers forward Michael Cooper.

It would be an interesting series, for sure. But a sweep? That’s a bit unlikely.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images