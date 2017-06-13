Draymond Green Planned To Rip Cavs After NBA Finals, Then Changed His Mind

Share this:

Tweet







Draymond Green had a change of heart after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night to secure their second championship in three years.

Green revealed in his postgame press conference that he originally planned to rip anyone who “talked junk” leading up to the Warriors’ series-clinching victory. According to Green, his targets were to include Cavs veterans Richard Jefferson and J.R. Smith.

But Green ultimately decide against trashing his fallen opponents. Instead, the Warriors forward took the high road and praised the Cavaliers, as well as the officials who worked the Finals.

Green was suspended for Game 5 of last year’s NBA Finals, and many consider that to be a turning point in the series, as Cleveland overcame a 3-1 deficit en route to winning the title. The two-time All-Star insists he learned from his mistakes, and maybe that’s accurate. He kept his composure throughout this year’s NBA Finals and refrained from acting out after Monday’s win.