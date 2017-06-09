Draymond Green’s Recruitment Of Kevin Durant Started Right After Game 7 Loss

Share this:

Tweet







Just a short while after blowing a 3-1 series lead with a Game 7 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was taking action to make sure future playoff runs wouldn’t end in similar pain.

His plan? Try to convince Kevin Durant to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder and come to the Bay Area.

“Green was already working on that as he left Oracle Arena after that gutting Game 7 loss,” ESPN.com’s Zach Lowe wrote Thursday.

“Green sat in his car in the parking lot and called (Warriors general manager Bob) Myers, telling him he had to sign Durant. ‘It’s on you,’ Green told Myers. Green hung up, stayed in the parking lot, and made another call — to Durant. ‘That was my very next call,’ Green said.”

Fast forward nearly a year, and Durant is on the precipice of his first career championship and first of what could be three, four or even five titles with Golden State.

Durant is averaging 34 points, 10 rebounds and six assists through three games of the 2017 NBA Finals versus the Cavaliers. The Warriors have a 3-0 series lead entering Friday night’s Game 4 as a result. It’s fair to say he’s exceeded the expectations that were placed on him after announcing his decision to sign with the Dubs.

Green and the Warriors did a fantastic job recruiting Durant, and their success appears to have created the latest NBA dynasty.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images